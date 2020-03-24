Sadler's Wells to premiere new work and host workshops via Facebook as part of digital scheme

Sadler's Wells has announced a new series of digital works will be presented online from Friday via Facebook with new workshops and activities coming from the start of April.

Beginning this Friday at 7.30pm with BalletBoyz's new piece Deluxe (performed on the very date the show would have been performed originally), a performance will premiere on the venue's Facebook page where it will remain for a week. Other performances will include a new version of Wilkie Branson's TOM, and Rumpelstiltskin from balletLORENT, who were due to perform as part of Sadler's Wells' Family Weekend this Easter.

More details about performances, dates and times will be available in updates via Sadler's Wells' social media channels and website, which you can access here.

Other initiatives include a series of online workshops and activities for audiences to dance along to in their own homes, as well as a family workshop created by Cherie Coleman and workshops for older people aged over 60, hosted by award-winning dance companies including Clara Andermatt, B Dance, Lucia Caruso, Seeta Patel, Simona Scotto, Alessandra Seutin and New Adventures' resident artist Paul Smethurst.

Alistair Spalding, artistic director and chief executive of Sadler's Wells, said: "Sadler's Wells has been a platform for artists for more than 300 years and we are determined to continue to bring you great dance even if our stages are dark. Our Digital Stage is open and in the coming weeks we will share dance you can enjoy wherever you are – from recordings of full performances to dance works made specifically for film and dance workshops you can take part in from home."