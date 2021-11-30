Ruth Wilson to star in The Human Voice in the West End

Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials, Mrs Wilson) is headed for the West End next spring in a new run of Jean Cocteau's The Human Voice.

The screen and stage star, who has appeared in the likes of Hedda Gabler and Constellations, will reunite with director Ivo van Hove to present the monologue at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Following a woman fighting for the man she loves, the piece has an opening night on 22 March, with previews from 17 March, and runs for three weeks only until 9 April.

Wilson said today: "I am absolutely thrilled to be collaborating again with Ivo and Jan on this wonderful, heartbreaking and deeply human monologue from Jean Cocteau. A woman alone with only her phone as companion, Cocteau explores the nature of intimate relations through inanimate objects.

"In a world in which are all addicted to and dependent on our phones, this play from the 1930s couldn't feel more prescient. Ivo is the perfect director to bring Cocteau's play to life as both share a love of the absurd as a mirror to truth."

Producer Sonia Friedman added: "It's a privilege to begin the New Year in reuniting the extraordinary talents of two incredible theatre makers – Ruth Wilson and Ivo van Hove, bringing to London Ivo's adaptation of Jean Cocteau's The Human Voice, an intimate, captivating and devastatingly raw monologue."

Tickets go on sale later today, with prices from £5.