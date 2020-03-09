Ruth Wilson to star in 24-hour show at the Young Vic as part of LIFT opposite 100 men

Ruth Wilson will perform continuously in a 24-hour show as part of LIFT 2020.

Running at the Young Vic from 19 to 20 June, the piece will see Wilson perform the same scene over and over again alongside 100 different men while the audience watches.

The show, entitled The Second Woman, is created by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon and will begin at 4pm on Friday 19 June, and conclude at 4pm on Saturday 20 June.

Wilson's recent appearances include in Hedda Gabler at the National and His Dark Materials on the BBC and HBO. She said: "I am absolutely thrilled, and a little scared to be part of Nat Randall and Anna Breckon's truly unique theatrical experience. I have a feeling that The Second Woman will challenge all norms of what it means to be actor and audience, to be performer and observer. And what better place to be breaking the mould, than at the Young Vic, in association with LIFT Festival. Please come share this weird and wonderful journey with me."

It has video design by EO Gill and Anna Breckon, lighting design by Amber Silk and Kayla Burrett, sound design by Nina Buchanan, set design by FUTURE METHOD STUDIO, and original hair and makeup design by Sophie Roberts.