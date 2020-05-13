Rush, a new queer comedy, to be performed as an online play reading starring Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett, Omari Douglas and Daniel Boyd will star in a script-in-hand reading of Rush, Willi Richards' debut play.

Richards' play was originally meant to open at Trafalgar Studios this summer, but has been postponed during the ongoing lockdown.

Directed by Joseph Winters and executively produced by Stephen Daldry, the piece will now be presented online –initially filmed on Zoom later this month before a full HD version, recorded simultaneously, is released online to the public. Dates are to be announced.

Everett will play Man, with Douglas playing Boy and Boyd playing Lad.

Daldry said: "Willi Richards has written a brilliant and provocative new play about the nature of love. Joseph Winters is among a new wave of young directors who will be changing our landscape when we are over this crisis. Rupert Everett is a theatrical force to be reckoned with. This is a new piece of work to shake us up."