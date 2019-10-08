RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Baga Chipz to star in Cinderella in the West End

Drag queen Baga Chipz – currently on the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK – will star in Cinderella at Trafalgar Studios this Christmas for eight performances only.

The drag star will appear with Sheila Simmonds – best known as a Britain's Got Talent 2019 contestant – in a makeover of the classic pantomime on Sunday 15, 22 and 29 December and 5 January with performances at 4:30pm and 8:30pm.

Produced by TuckShop, Cinderella is written and directed by Stuart Saint and will also star drag performers Kemah Bob (Prince), Ophelia Love (Ugly Sister), Veronica Green (Ugly Sister), Baby (Cinderella) and Holly Stars (Buttons). Chipz will play the wicked stepmother Baroness Baga, with Simmonds starring as Fairy Sheila.