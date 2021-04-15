RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards to present West End show in June

Exclusive: Alyssa Edwards will come to the West End for eight shows only in June!

Edwards, who appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race season five and was the subject of critically acclaimed Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen, will tell her life story at the Vaudeville Theatre from 7 to 13 June 2021.

On the creative side are writer Brad Loekle, director Spencer Noll, designer Libby Tood, lighting Designer Gillian Tan, graphic designer Steph Pyne, photographer Dillon Del Toro, video creator Dekel Lazimi Lev and production managers Ian Taylor and Jerome Reid for eStage. The show is produced by New Frame Productions.

Tickets are on sale now, with the production staged under Covid-compliant conditions.

Watch the show trailer: