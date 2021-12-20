Running with Lions at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre announces full casting

Casting has been unveiled for the world premiere of Running with Lions, Sian Carter's debut piece co-produced by Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Talawa.

Ruby Barker (Bridgerton), Wil Johnson (Waking the Dead), Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders), Nickcolia King-N'da (The Death Of A Black Man) and Velile Tshabalala (Call The Midwife) will appear in the intergenerational family drama which follows three generations of women.

Michael Buffong, Artistic Director of Talawa Theatre Company and director of the piece, said today: "Sian Carter is a brilliant new writer; her story of an intergenerational family learning to overcome the challenges we all face today is, I think, life-affirming. To be able to co-produce this play with the Lyric is a welcomed dream. We have an amazing cast and I believe this is going to be an absolute treat for audiences."

The production features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour (Macbeth), lighting design by Aideen Malone (Death of a Salesman ), sound design by Tony Gayle (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) and casting by Chandra Ruegg (Lava).

The show runs at the west London Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 10 February to 12 March.