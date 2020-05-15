Royal Opera House announces more free productions heading online

The Royal Opera House has announced another month's worth of shows it will be presenting on its YouTube channel.

The upcoming schedule will be:

• The Cellist, The Royal Ballet, 2020 – 29 May, 7pm BST

• Il trittico, The Royal Opera, 2012 – 5 June, 7pm BST

• La Fille mal gardée, The Royal Ballet, 2005 – 12 June, 7pm BST

• The Magic Flute, The Royal Opera, 2017 – 19 June, 7pm BST

La Fille mal gardée stars Carlos Acosta and Marianela Nuñez, while The Cellist is inspired by the life of Jacqueline du Pré and is choreographed by Cathy Marston.

The company is also collaborating with the BBC – presenting a number of productions through BBC Radio 3, while its film Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Word, is available now on iPlayer.