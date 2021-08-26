Royal Court releases trailer for Aleshea Harris' Is God Is ahead of its UK premiere

Aleshea Harris' hit play Is God Is is set for its UK premiere on 10 September 2021 – and the Royal Court has now released a snazzy new trailer.

Playing to Saturday 23 October 2021, the piece follows two sisters as they travel from the Dirty South to the California desert. Harris has previously received the Relentless Award and Obie Award for Playwriting.

Appearing are Vivienne Acheampong, Adelayo Adedayo, Ray Emmet Brown, Ernest Kingsley Jnr, Tamara Lawrance, Rudolphe Mdlongwa, Mark Monero and Cecilia Noble.

The piece has set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Natalie Pryce, lighting design by Simisola Lucia Majekodunmi, composition by Renell Shaw, sound design by Max Perryment, movement direction from Imogen Knight, choreography by Jordan ‘JFunk' Franklin and special effects design by Susanna Peretz. The associate designer is Shankho Chaudhuri, the assistant director is Leian John-Baptiste, the dialect coach is Dawn-Elin Fraser and the fight director is Philip D'Orléans.

You can watch the new trailer here: