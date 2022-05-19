Royal Court releases rehearsal images for That Is Not Who I Am with anonymous playwright

The Royal Court has released rehearsal images for That Is Not Who I Am, the upcoming debut play by anonymous author Dave Davidson. For the captions featuring Davidson, we have been instructed to name him simply as "The Playwright".

Billed as a "slippery new thriller", the play has been shrouded in mystery, with no details given about Davidson's identity other than that he has "worked in the security industry for 38 years".

Directed by Lucy Morrison, the production will run from 10 June to 16 July 2022, with press night on 16 June.

The cast will comprise of Priyanga Burford (Consent), Jake Davies (Yen) and Siena Kelly (Force Majeure), while the creative team includes designer Naomi Dawson, design assistant Shahaf Beer, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Peter Rice, assistant sound designer Keri Chesser, video designer Gino Green, assistant director Zachary Wilcox, movement director Chi-San Howard, intimacy and fight director Yarit Dor, stage manager Lizzie Chapman, deputy stage manager Jen McTaggart and assistant stage managers Elle Hutchinson and Ophir Westman.





