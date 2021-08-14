Royal Court moves production after flooding damage to larger auditorium

The Royal Court has had to shuffle its show plans following flood damage to its larger Downstairs auditorium.

The west London venue's production of The Song Project, presented by Dutch artist Wende and created by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, choreographer Imogen Knight and playwrights E.V. Crowe, Sabrina Mahfouz, Somalia, Nonyé Seaton, Stef Smith and Debris Stevenson, was originally meant to run in the bigger venue from 17 to 28 August for ten performances.

It will now run across the same dates in the theatre's smaller space, with existing ticket holders given priority access to rebook for the new location.

The venue said in a statement last night: "Due to damage caused by recent flooding in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs' auditorium The Song Project, which opens on Tuesday 17 August 2021, will be moved to our other theatre space in the building, the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs. Performances will remain at the same time of 8pm.

"As capacity for the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs is considerably smaller we're unable to reseat all bookers. We've therefore made the difficult decision to return customers tickets and give them priority booking for this more intimate run of The Song Project. This felt like the fairest option.

"Priority booking for The Song Project in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs 17 to 28 August is now open for current bookers. Any remaining tickets will be available for general booking from 3pm on Monday 16 August.

"We hope those who can will still join us in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs.

"Plans are already underway to bring The Song Project to the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs in 2022, further details to be announced."