Royal Albert Hall staging The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concert

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Live in Concert is heading to the Royal Albert Hall later this year. Written by and starring singer-songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the show will see them joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra alongside special guests.

Inspired by the Netflix hit series, Barlow and Bear created the musical initially for TikTok, writing and performing 15 songs in six weeks.

The full album went on to win the 2021 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. In doing so, they also became the youngest winners in the category's history and were the only two female nominees of 28 total nominees in the category that year.

They said of the concert: "When we began this journey, we had no idea how much this music would resonate with so many people. Being able to perform our work at such an iconic venue is a dream come true, and we can't wait to see you all there."

Lucy Noble, artistic director of the Royal Albert Hall, added: "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical is nothing short of a phenomenon, and we're so delighted to welcome Abigail, Emily and a host of special guests to the Hall for the first orchestral performance of these catchy, funny, beautiful songs anywhere in Europe."