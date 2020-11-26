Royal Albert Hall cancels socially distanced Nutcracker due to new restrictions on indoor events

Birmingham Royal Ballet has canceled its production of The Nutcracker at the Royal Albert Hall.

In a statement on the company's site, they announced yesterday: "The government restrictions from 2 December will limit public attendance at indoor events to 1,000 people which makes it financially impossible to stage a production of this scale."

The company had also said that the cost of streaming performances would also be too great.

The show is still scheduled to go ahead as normal from 14 December to 22 December at Birmingham Rep, pending government announcements due later today.

The 80-minute piece will feature Peter Wright's award-winning choreography which was adapted by David Bintley. It is directed by the Royal Ballet's artistic director Carlos Acosta and Birmingham Rep's Sean Foley