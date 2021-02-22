Rose, Miss Saigon, La Traviata and more to be broadcast on Sky Arts

This week's Sky Arts offering is a bit trimmer than other weeks – with a very late offering of Miss Saigon available for any night owls, those working unusual shift patterns or kept awake by the frustration of venues being closed (we feel your pain).

Beyond that, there's a return of the wonderful Rose starring Maureen Lipman, which recently won an "OnComm Award". ENO version of Verdi's moving opera of society and morality La Traviata will also be broadcast, though again, pretty interesting broadcast slot.

Check out the curated schedule below:

Tuesday 23 February – Miss Saigon – 1.00am

Thursday 25 February – Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker – 7.00am

Saturday 27 February – La Traviata – 6.00am

Sunday 28 February – Rose – 9.00pm