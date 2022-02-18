Roof of O2 Arena torn off in storm

The O2 Arena in London has suffered severe damage following Storm Eunice.

The iconic performance space, also home to Mamma Mia! The Party, has seen multple sections of its iconic tarpaulin torn off during the heavy winds.

We've been updating the ongoing disruption to the performing arts here – with Shakespeare's Globe, Battersea Arts Centre and more closing for the day.

Dome update - six panels shredded and counting ! pic.twitter.com/p2AVhf17Ly — Ben Hubbard (@BJFHubbard) February 18, 2022

Reports from the Dome suggest the damage is over the Arena's shopping area rather than the arena itself.