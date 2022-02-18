WhatsOnStage Logo
Roof of O2 Arena torn off in storm

The heavy winds have caused major damage

The O2 Arena exposed
© Ben Hubbard/Twitter

The O2 Arena in London has suffered severe damage following Storm Eunice.

The iconic performance space, also home to Mamma Mia! The Party, has seen multple sections of its iconic tarpaulin torn off during the heavy winds.

We've been updating the ongoing disruption to the performing arts here – with Shakespeare's Globe, Battersea Arts Centre and more closing for the day.

Reports from the Dome suggest the damage is over the Arena's shopping area rather than the arena itself.

