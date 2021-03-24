Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare's Globe with Alfred Enoch announces initial casting

Initial casting has been announced for Ola Ince's upcoming revival of Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare's Globe.

Rebekah Murrell and Alfred Enoch will play Juliet and Romeo, with Beth Cordingly as Lady Capulet, Will Egerton as Tybalt, Adam Gillen as Mercutio, Jacob Hughes, Clara Indrani as Montague, Zoe West as Benvolio, Dwane Walcott as Paris and Sargon Yelda as Friar.

The piece has design by Jacob Hughes, composition by Max Perryment and is directed by Ola Ince, who oversaw the hit revival of Appropriate at Donmar Warehouse, with Rachel Lemon as assistant director.

The production runs at Shakespeare's Globe from 26 June to 17 October as part of Michelle Terry's upcoming summer season which was announced today.

Initial performances may be subject to social distancing, depending on the state of the government roadmap.