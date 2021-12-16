Roles We'll Never Play to return to the West End in 2022

Hit concert Roles We'll Never Play will return to the West End next year.

Featuring musical stars performing numbers they'd never normally take on, the concert has previously run at the Vaudeville and Apollo Theatres.

It will now play at its largest venue to date – the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. Casting for the evening is to be unveiled.

The concert is produced by Tom Duern, with musical director Flynn Sturgeon and director Sasha Regan. It plays on 7 March 2022 at 7.30pm.