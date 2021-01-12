Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan's 1984 to be adapted into a TV series

Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan's version of George Orwell's 1984 is to be adapted into a TV series, according to Deadline.

Working with wiip studio, the project will see Icke and Macmillan adapt their show into a five-part series. After its premiere at Nottingham Playhouse in September 2013, the production transferred to the Almeida Theatre and onto the West End before a sold-out international tour. It recently played on Broadway.

Orwell's book, published in 1949, is one of the most influential novels of modern times, with its chilling depiction of perpetual war, pervasive government surveillance and incessant public mind control. The book will shortly be transformed into an immersive experience for UK audiences.

The new TV series is being executively produced by Icke, Macmillan, Paul Lee and David Flynn. There have been a plethora of attempts to bring the book to screens recently, with James Graham also having made an attempt to adapt the seminal piece.

A release date is to be announced.