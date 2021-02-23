Robbie Williams musical film in the works with The Greatest Showman director attached

A new film, Better Man, will chart the life of hit singer Robbie Williams.

The film, which will be directed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, follows Williams' stratospheric career, as well as the demons he faces along the way. It is set to start production this summer, with screenwriters Oliver Cole, Simon Gleeson and Gracey penning the piece.

Interestingly, a film featuring the works of Take That (the band Williams was a part of for many-a-year) is also being made – with direction from Coky Giedroyc.

Williams recently helped create the tunes for the RSC's musical version of David Walliams' The Boy in the Dress. Deadline says his iconic tracks, like "Angels" or "Feel", are set to feature in the film, though the way Williams himself features in the movie is currently "top secret" – though Gracey has ambitious plans.

He has also distinguished the project from the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman, saying that Williams is not a prodigy but more of an "Everyman" who manages to go on and sell 80 million records.

Given Williams isn't the biggest hit in the US, Gracey says: "Inside the US, they hopefully will greet it the same way as when they met The Greatest Showman."