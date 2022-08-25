Rob Madge's My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) to transfer to the West End

Exclusive: Rob Madge's WhatsOnStage Award-winning show My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will transfer to the West End.

First seen at the Turbine Theatre in 2021, the piece is an autobiographical tale based on Madge's childhood and their attempts to stage a Disney parade.

The piece received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage when it first ran at the Turbine, being described as "a gorgeous celebration of what it's like to grow up queer with a supportive family – something that needs to be seen more on stage."

It is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet), and features composition by Pippa Cleary, orchestration by Simon Nathan, mixing by Chris Fry, design by Ryan Dawson Laight, projection by George Reeve, video by Neil McDowell Smith and associate sound design by Anna Short.





Rob Madge

© Mark Senior





Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director of the Turbine Theatre said "Exactly three years ago I took a group of my colleagues and friends on a boat along the Thames to a relatively unknown theatre space hiding beneath one of the most iconic buildings in Europe, The Battersea Power Station.

"The Turbine Theatre was born. A bold and unique space where new work could be created. I made a commitment in front of everyone that we'd have a West End transfer within a year. Both brave and naive at the same time, little did we know what was to come. I even wrote it on the walls in big pink letters to remind me. Admittedly there were two years that we won't go into now but we're finally able to say that The Turbine Theatre is going to take its first show to the West End.

"My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) is the epitome of everything I dreamed the Turbine could be. A story of hope and acceptance, a celebration of life and a thrilling adventure rooted in trusting those we collaborate with. It has gone from a DM on Twitter during lockdown, to a fully produced sell out show in our theatre, to a run-a-way Edinburgh Season inside a big purple cow - many awards later, we're at the Garrick Theate. My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) will play a limited season in the West End this autumn and we hope that this is the start of many more transfers to come!"

The show will run from 21 October to 6 November 2022 – tickets are on sale now.