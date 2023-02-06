Theatres Trust reveals 2023 "Theatres at Risk" register

The Theatres Trust has unveiled its 2023 "Theatres at Risk" register.

The Trust, which oversees the longevity and welfare of venues up and down the country, has happily revealed that three locations have been successfully removed from the register this year.

They are Century Theatre in Coalville, which now serves its local community, Swansea Palace Theatre, which has been re-opened for small-scale performances and is led by the local council, and Walthastow Granada, which is in the middle of a major refurbishment helmed by Waltham Forest Council, with Soho Theatre Company as the operator.

Furthermore, Spilsby's Session House and Morecambe Winter Gardens will both benefit from recently announced Levelling Up funding, though remain on the list.

It is, however, bad news for Dudley Hippodrome and the Intimate Theatre in Enfield, where despite strong opposition from many parties, demolition and redevelopment plans are all but inevitable.

Musician, actor and Theatres Trust board member Gary Kemp said today: "It is fantastic to see three significant theatres being removed from the Theatres at Risk list, as a result of campaigning and advice from Theatres Trust as well as the dedication of councils and local communities.

"The Theatres at Risk list is about finding the best use for buildings within their communities, so they can be enjoyed for many years to come, and these three theatres are shining examples of that."

The current list is as follows:

Brighton Hippodrome

Theatre Royal Margate

Victoria Pavilion / Winter Gardens, Morecambe

Dudley Hippodrome

Hulme Hippodrome

Plymouth Palace

Victoria Theatre, Salford

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea

Spilsby Theatre

Streatham Hill Theatre, London

Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech

Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool

Burnley Empire

Garston Empire, Liverpool

Intimate Theatre, London

Mechanics' Institute, Swindon

Tottenham Palace Theatre, London

Leith Theatre, Edinburgh

Joe Longthorne Theatre, Blackpool

Roundhouse Theatre, Dover

Co-op Music Hall, Ramsbottom

Doncaster Grand

Garrick Theatre, Southport

King's Theatre, Dundee

Amulet Theatre, Shepton Mallet

Conwy Civic Hall (Cube)

Derby Hippodrome

Borough Hall, Greenwich

Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Thameside Theatre, Grays

Tameside Hippodrome, Ashton-under-Lyne

Globe Theatre, Plymouth

Imperial Theatre, Walsall

Regent Theatre, Great Yarmouth

Clair Hall, Haywards Heath

Netherton Arts Centre, Dudley

Theatre Royal, Hyde

Theatre Royal, Manchester