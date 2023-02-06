Theatres Trust reveals 2023 "Theatres at Risk" register
Three venues were successfully removed from the list
The Theatres Trust has unveiled its 2023 "Theatres at Risk" register.
The Trust, which oversees the longevity and welfare of venues up and down the country, has happily revealed that three locations have been successfully removed from the register this year.
They are Century Theatre in Coalville, which now serves its local community, Swansea Palace Theatre, which has been re-opened for small-scale performances and is led by the local council, and Walthastow Granada, which is in the middle of a major refurbishment helmed by Waltham Forest Council, with Soho Theatre Company as the operator.
Furthermore, Spilsby's Session House and Morecambe Winter Gardens will both benefit from recently announced Levelling Up funding, though remain on the list.
It is, however, bad news for Dudley Hippodrome and the Intimate Theatre in Enfield, where despite strong opposition from many parties, demolition and redevelopment plans are all but inevitable.
Musician, actor and Theatres Trust board member Gary Kemp said today: "It is fantastic to see three significant theatres being removed from the Theatres at Risk list, as a result of campaigning and advice from Theatres Trust as well as the dedication of councils and local communities.
"The Theatres at Risk list is about finding the best use for buildings within their communities, so they can be enjoyed for many years to come, and these three theatres are shining examples of that."
The current list is as follows:
Brighton Hippodrome
Theatre Royal Margate
Victoria Pavilion / Winter Gardens, Morecambe
Dudley Hippodrome
Hulme Hippodrome
Plymouth Palace
Victoria Theatre, Salford
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea
Spilsby Theatre
Streatham Hill Theatre, London
Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech
Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool
Burnley Empire
Garston Empire, Liverpool
Intimate Theatre, London
Mechanics' Institute, Swindon
Tottenham Palace Theatre, London
Leith Theatre, Edinburgh
Joe Longthorne Theatre, Blackpool
Roundhouse Theatre, Dover
Co-op Music Hall, Ramsbottom
Doncaster Grand
Garrick Theatre, Southport
King's Theatre, Dundee
Amulet Theatre, Shepton Mallet
Conwy Civic Hall (Cube)
Derby Hippodrome
Borough Hall, Greenwich
Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Thameside Theatre, Grays
Tameside Hippodrome, Ashton-under-Lyne
Globe Theatre, Plymouth
Imperial Theatre, Walsall
Regent Theatre, Great Yarmouth
Clair Hall, Haywards Heath
Netherton Arts Centre, Dudley
Theatre Royal, Hyde
Theatre Royal, Manchester