Richard Coyle and Niall Buggy join To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End

A couple of new faces will be joining the critically lauded revival of To Kill a Mockingbird this summer, it has been revealed.

Rafe Spall, currently playing Atticus Finch, will complete his run on 13 August, with Jim Norton (Judge Taylor) also finishing on the same date. After this, Richard Coyle (Ink) will take on the role of Finch in the West End, with award-winning actor Niall Buggy taking on the part of Taylor. The pair commence their spells in the show on 15 August.

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, explores racial injustice in America and features one of the most iconic characters in literary history – small-town lawyer Finch.

The new West End run received a solid four-star review from Sarah Crompton, being described as a "smooth, beautifully modulated production".





Continuing in the show are Harry Attwell (Mr Cunningham/Boo Radley), Amanda Boxer (Mrs Henry Dubose), Poppy Lee Friar (Mayella Ewell), John Hastings (Bailiff), Simon Hepworth (Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds), Laura Howard (Miss Stephanie/Dill's Mother), Lloyd Hutchinson (Link Deas), Gwyneth Keyworth (Scout Finch), Tom Mannion (Sheriff Heck Tate), David Moorst (Dill Harris), Pamela Nomvete (Calpurnia), Patrick O'Kane (Bob Ewell), Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), Harry Redding (Jem Finch), David Sturzaker (Horace Gilmer) and Natasha Williams (Mrs Dubose's Maid), with Helen Belbin, Laurence Belcher, Paul Birchard, Ryan Ellsworth, Rebecca Hayes, Danny Hetherington, Matthew Jure, Anna Munden, Tiwai Muza, Oyin Orija and Itoya Osagiede making up the ensemble and understudies, with Candida Caldicot on organ and Ciyo Brown and Jack Benjamin on guitar, to complete the company.

Bartlett Sher (The King and I) directs, while the production of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation features sets by Miriam Buether, costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer, music by Adam Guettel, music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby and hair and wigs by Campbell Young Associates.

Also on the creative team are Serena Hill as casting director, Hazel Holder as voice and dialect coach, Titas Halder as associate director, Rasheka Christie-Carter as assistant director, Tavia Rivée Jefferson as cultural coordinator, and Candida Caldicot as musical director.

The show is currently booking until 19 November 2022.