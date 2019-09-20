Ricardo Afonso, Lesli Margherita and Emma Williams to star in Zorro musical London concert

The hit musical Zorro, which last ran in the West End over ten years ago, will be staged as a special concert at Cadogan Hall.

The concert, which is staged by Fabian Aloise (choreographer on Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), features musical direction by Freddie Tapner, along with a band featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. The evening will also feature projection design by George Reeve. The musical's book and lyrics are by Stephen Clark, and feature additional compositions, orchestrations and arrangements by John Cameron.

Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar) will star as the titular Zorro and Diego, alongside Lesli Margherita (who will reprise her Olivier Award-winning role of Inez) and four-time Olivier nominated actress Emma Williams (Half A Sixpence) who will also reprise her role of Luisa. Further casting is to be announced.

Zorro was first performed in Eastbourne, before transferring to the Garrick Theatre in the West End in 2008, where it ran for nine months. It was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards and five Olivier Awards.

The concert will run for one night on 23 February 2020, starting at 6.30pm. Tickets are on sale now through a WhatsOnStage pre-sale.