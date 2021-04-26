ReUnited Festival at Crazy Coqs announced, with musical concerts to run throughout August

A special "ReUnited at Crazy Coqs" festival will take place in August.

Featuring a variety of musical events from the worlds of music, theatre, cabaret, comedy and more, the shows will take place at the Piccadilly Circus venue.

Taking place from 7 to 9 and 14 to 17 August, appearing in the concerts will be the likes of Joel Harper-Jackson, Sejal Keshwala, Hiba Elchikhe, Nicholas Mclean, Kayleigh McKnight and Lauren James Ray.

Producer Shaun McCourt said "I am so excited to be producing ReUnited at Crazy Coqs. After the chaotic year we have all just lived through, I can't wait to reunite these amazingly talented performers with their peers and audiences alike. Like everyone, I have been so saddened by the decimation of our industry, so am delighted to create a festival of work that gets our performers back on stage where they belong!

"Crazy Coqs is the perfect venue for this intimate festival and I am thrilled to be working alongside their amazing team who have been pioneers in this turbulent time."

The concerts are on sale now via the Brasserie Zedel website, with the venue committed to adhering to any necessary Covid-19 government guidelines.