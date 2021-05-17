Theatres reopen with social distancing as England reaches step three in its reopening roadmap

Theatre performances are now permitted for the first time in five months in England, with venues up and down the country gearing up to light the lights and safely welcome audiences back.

From today, a variety of stage shows across the nation will be presenting pieces to socially distanced audiences, in line with "step three" of the government's roadmap to reopening.

Theatres, cinemas, casinos, arcades, museums, concert halls can all reopen, with the rule of six implemented to restrict the number of individuals that can sit together in a given space.

We've made a list of what's available to see here – be sure to grab your tickets now through WhatsOnStage!

Risk mitigation measures will include capped capacity (a maximum of either 1000 spectators or 50 per cent of the auditoria's usual volume, whichever is lowest) as well as mask wearing, frequent deep-cleaning, temperature checks, and more.

The Society of London Theatre has also launched a major "BackOnStage" campaign to highlight performances taking place across the capital, all to remind audiences of what's available over the coming months.

Tonight, there will be performances of The Mousetrap and Drag Queens of Pop in the West End, April in Paris on tour at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry, plus new musical You Are Here will premiere at the much-loved south London venue Southwark Playhouse – which should give audience shows to choose from if they want to be among the first to see live performance!