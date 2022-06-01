Regent's Park Open Air Theatre tweets disappointment over insensitive Legally Blonde review

When does criticism cross a line into being outright unpleasantness?

That line was clearly crossed by a certain national review of the five-star production of Legally Blonde over the weekend, following comments about its inclusivity and aspects of body positivity.

In response, the much-loved central London venue issued a statement concerning the review in question, saying it will no longer be inviting those who resort to insensitivity. You can read the statement below:

"We are extremely proud of our visionary Legally Blonde and celebrate each and every member of the company. We're thrilled with the response to the production from audiences and reviewers alike, however are disappointed by the insensitive language of one review. We expect that everyone comments with respect and sensitivity, and those who decide not to will no longer be invited back to our theatre."





WhatsOnStage gave the show, led by director Lucy Moss (co-creator of Six) a glowing five-star write-up. You can read it here.

