Regent's Park Open Air Theatre cancels new 101 Dalmatians musical 2021 run

The 2021 run of the new 101 Dalmatians musical has been cancelled, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has revealed.

The show was originally set to be run in 2020 and then moved to this year – with future performance dates undetermined.

Dodie Smith's story is adapted by Zinnie Harris with music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge, and is directed by Timothy Sheader. It follows a couple who decide to house over 100 dogs, and a bloodthirsty neighbour (Cruella De Vil), who tries to steal the pets to make a new coat.

Artistic director Timothy Sheader said today: "Although we will be contacting all ticketholders to provide them with a full refund, we are exploring all options with our co-producers, writers, and creative team and very much hope to be able to announce new plans for the production in due course."

The venue said in a statement: "Indications appear to be such that restrictions will almost certainly still be in place when rehearsals were due to begin in March and that any easing of social distancing during our performance period is likely to be measured. In this context, it has become clear that, both practically and financially, it will be impossible for us to produce this ambitious brand new musical with complex puppetry and large ensemble cast."

Puppetry is designed and directed by Toby Olié, with the creative team also including Katrina Lindsay (set and costume designer), Liam Steel (choreographer), Sarah Travis (musical supervisor and orchestrator), Howard Hudson (lighting designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer) and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting is by Jill Green, with children's casting by Verity Naughton. Casting for the 2021 show is to be announced.

The venue's runs of Romeo and Juliet and Carousel are still set to go ahead as scheduled.