Recipients of this year's MGCfutures bursaries announced

The recipients of this year's MGCfutures have been revealed.

Recognising leading-light artists of all ages who require financial and ongoing mentoring support, this year's winners are writer Isabel Adomakoh Young, designer Shankho Chaudhuri, director Aran Cherkez, theatremaker Sarah Golding, composer Matthew Harvey, choreographer Jennifer Jackson, writer Somebody Jones, director Max Lindsay, producer Alice Rush, theatremaker Sundeep Saini, director Mark Smith, carpenter Sam Stuart and producer Clarissa Widya.

This year's bursaries also include new partnerships. As such, cultural entrepeneur Kashish Gaba has received the London Performance Studios Cultural Entrepreneur Bursary, Nadia Sewnauth has recieved the Dance Base Hip-Hop Dance Artist Traineeship, Anushiye Yarnell has received the South House Creative Development Residency, while producer Bethany Cooper was awarded the Nicole Kidman Bursary, and milliner Lauren Martin and costume maker Claire Powell both received the Stephanie Arditti Bursaries.

Founded back in 2015, the fund has supported scores of artists who have since gone on to change the way in which theatre is made across the UK. The bursaries are supported by the Theatre Community Fund, spearheaded by Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody.

Founder Michael Grandage said today: "As we continue to emerge from one of the most challenging periods in our history, the theatre industry is back focusing people's minds and helping us look to the future with hope. The recipients of this year's MGCfutures bursaries are at the forefront of that debate, offering imagination, intellect and talent. I'm delighted we are able to award so many individuals the opportunity to hone their craft and develop their career as part of our ongoing bursary scheme which is now in its sixth year."