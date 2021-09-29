Rebecca Watson's little scratch to be adapted for the stage, directed by Katie Mitchell

Hampstead Theatre has revealed plans to adapt Rebecca Watson's hit debut novel little scratch for the stage.

Directed by award-winning creative Katie Mitchell, the piece follows a woman's consciousness over the course of 24 hours. It is adapted by Miriam Battye, with a sound score by Melanie Wilson, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and assistant direction by Grace Cordell. Further creatives are to be revealed.

It is set to star Moronkẹ Akinola, Eleanor Henderson, Eve Ponsonby and Ragevan Vasan, with dates from 5 November to 11 December. Watson was recently shortlisted for this year's Desmond Elliott Prize.

The venue's artistic director Roxana Silbert explained: "Sound takes centre stage in both of our new Downstairs shows, as we welcome audiences to full capacity in the studio. When Katie Mitchell suggested I read Rebecca Watson's debut novel little scratch, I was unprepared for how dazzled I would be by its form and sensibility. I am so excited to see how this extraordinary trio, which now includes the brilliant playwright Miriam Battye, bring this compelling story to life onstage."

After little scratch, the theatre will stage Nell Leyshon's new piece Folk, which was first heard as part of BBC's Light's Up series in May on Radio 3. Set in 1903 Somerset, the piece features a lot of live folk song and is directed by Silbert.

Appearing will be Ben Allen, Sasha Frost, Mariam Haque and Simon Robson, while the production has design by Rose Revitt, lighting designer Matt Haskins, director of music Gary Yershon and sound design by Tingying Dong. Further creatives are to be revealed.