Rebecca Trehearn and Andrew Langtree to join Paterson Joseph in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic

Rebecca Trehearn and Andrew Langtree will join Paterson Joseph in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic this winter.

Maria Omakinwa, Gloria Onitiri, Nick Hart, Myra McFadyen, Steven Miller, James Staddon, Samuel Townsend, Steven Miller, Fred Haig, Hollie Edwin, Kwêsi Edman and Melissa Allan are also cast, with Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush and Eleanor Stollery sharing the role of Tiny Tim.

The adaptation by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) will be directed by artistic director Matthew Warchus and will play from 23 November to 18 January.

Set and costumes are by Rob Howell, with composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, casting by Jessica Ronane and associate direction by Joe Austin and Josh Seymour.