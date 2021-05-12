Reading Rep Theatre unveils its inaugural season, beginning in September

Reading Rep Theatre will fling open its doors in September following a major construction project.

Welcoming audiences from September, the theatre's artistic director Paul Stacey, today said: "Today is a big day for Reading and for Reading Rep. Announcing this brilliant five-show season in our new venue with locally, regionally and nationally leading artists is the culmination of eight years of work for Reading Rep, beginning when I founded the company with a £500 overdraft in 2012. I was born and raised in Reading, and being able to put my hometown on the national cultural map and make our work accessible to all across Reading through our ENGAGE programme and free ticket scheme is the greatest honour.

"As we return to live performance, bringing our community together to share stories and experiences, and to laugh and celebrate is more important than ever. We are so excited to welcome audiences into our new home."

After an opening night gala featuring performances from the venue's associate companies, the season will kick off with the world premiere of Phoebe Eclair-Powell and Owen Horsley's version of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, titled Dorian. Playing form 13 October to 7 November, the cast and creative team are to be revealed.

Beth Flintoff's version of DIckens' A Christmas Carol, will run across December, while into 2022, Gary McNair will pen a fresh version of Robert Louis Stevenson's Jekyll and Hyde (from 9 February to 6 March). Both shows are directed by Stacey, with Jekyll and Hyde featuring video design by Duncan McLean.

Helen Eastman's magical children's play Alby the Penguin Saves the World will run from 6 to 18 April, while Stacey and Christie O'Carroll will stage Shakespeare's classic A Midsummer Night's Dream from 11 May to 5 June.

The venue, converted from a Salvation Army Hall, includes a 180-seat theatre and an educated centre. Reading Rep will have three associate companies – A Girl Called Stephen Theatre, Exit Pursued By Panda and Make Sense Theatre.