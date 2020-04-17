Ramin Karimloo to partner with WhatsOnStage to present The Phantom of the Opera virtual post-show Q&A

Post-show Q&As are a regular practice in the West End, so we thought we'd help out The Phantom of the Opera star Ramin Karimloo do something similar online!

From 9.40pm BST, audiences will be able to tune in for a special post-show Q&A with Karimloo plus a few guests, hosted live on WhatsOnStage and Karimloo's social channels.

In a special twist, Karimloo is asking for audiences (especially those that have dressed up in their Phantom finery!), to get involved by submitting their names and locations via this email address: [email protected] Selected fans may have the chance to appear live on video with the Phantom himself. Entrants need to email before 5.30pm BST.

The Q&A will coincide with the free streaming of The Phantom of the Opera, which will be presented on YouTube from 7pm BST (for 24 hours for UK viewers and 48 hours in other territories).

You can watch the video on WhatsOnStage's Facebook Page here – like and follow the page to be notified once we go live.