Ramin Karimloo to perform concert at the Eventim Apollo in December

Ramin Karimloo will be joined by the Broadgrass Band for an evening of musical theatre and folk tunes in December, it has been revealed.

With tickets going on sale on Friday, the evening will see Karimloo (known for his appearances in The Phantom of the Opera and currently starring in a Japanese presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar) present a new spin on classic musical numbers. He explained today: "Over the past decade we have organically developed a unique, rootsy sound called ‘Broadgrass' – breathing some bluegrass into Broadway and bringing some drama into Bluegrass. Featuring the passionate drama of musical theatre hits, original songs and covers that mean something to us in the band, it's an eclectic show. But, as always, it's all about the stories in the songs."

He added: "I can't wait to return to London to perform these songs with the Broadgrass Band at Hammersmith's legendary Eventim Apollo this December. We'll be pulling out all the hits for what I promise to be a celebratory evening that's been a long time coming."

The show will take place on 15 December 2021.