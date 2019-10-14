Rags the Musical to transfer to the Park Theatre

The Manchester Hope Mill Theatre production of Rags will transfer to London's Park Theatre, it has been announced.

Rags tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca who travels with her son to America, where she's faced with the difficult decision of either adopting a new identity or staying true to her roots. It has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and music by Charles Strouse (Annie), and first ran on Broadway in 1986, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards.

The Hope Mill revival, which opened in Manchester in March 2019, is directed by Bronagh Lagan with musical direction by Joe Bunker, a revised book by David Thompson, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson and casting by Jane Deitch.

It now runs from 9 January to 8 February, with casting to be announced.

The news comes as the Park Theatre announces plans for 2020, including a production of La Cage aux Folles (the play) translated by Simon Callow, a stage version of Makoto Shinkai's hit anime The Garden of Words and Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park.