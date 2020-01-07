Rags at the Park Theatre: in rehearsals for Joseph Stein, Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz's musical

WhatsOnStage went into the rehearsal room for the London production of Rags as the show enters previews at the Park Theatre.

The classic musical by Joseph Stein, Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz follows Rebecca and her son David, who come to New York in search of a new life.

Carolyn Maitland, Dave Willetts and Sam Attwater star in the show as Rebecca, Avram and Bronfman respectively, with Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent and Natasha Karp.

The Hope Mill revival, which opened in Manchester in March 2019, is directed by Bronagh Lagan with musical direction by Joe Bunker, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

Rags the musical will play at the Park Theatre from 9 January to 8 February, with a press night on 14 January.