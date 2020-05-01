Rags the Musical cast recording release date announced – have a first listen here

A release date and first listen for the new Rags musical cast album have been released.

The show has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Schwartz and music by Charles Strouse (Annie). It follows a group of Jewish immigrants who arrive in New York, determined to start a new life.

The revival of the hit show starred Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts as Avram and Sam Attwater as Bronfman, with Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent and Natasha Karp.

It was directed by Bronagh Lagan, with musical direction by Joe Bunker, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch and children's casting by Keston and Keston. Rags at the Park Theatre was produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, Park Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre, and was presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

The album is produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Joe and Nikki Davison at Auburn Jam Music. Schwartz serves as the album's executive producer, with Nick Barstow as music producer and orchestrator, and Joe Bunker as musical director.

It will be released on Friday May 15 in digital format, with a physical release later this year.





You can watch the cast having a Zoom party listen to the recording here:

The track list is available below:

1. Opening

2. If We Never Meet Again

3. Greenhorns

4. Brand New World

5. Edge of A Knife

6. The Fabric of America

7. Penny a Tune

8. Bella's Song (Part One)

9. Meet an Italian

10. Friday Night Prayers

11. No More Nightmares

12. Little Lady

13. Cheer Up, Chaimlet

14. Blame It on the Summer Night

15. For My Mary

16. Take Our City Back

17. Rags

18. On the Fourth Day of July

19. Yankee Boy

20. Uptown

21. Wanting

22. Three Sunny Rooms

23. Kaddish

24. Bella's Song (Part Two)

25. If We Never Meet Again (Reprise)

26. Bread and Freedom

27. Children of the Wind

28. Finale