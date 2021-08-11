Rachel Tucker and Lewis Cornay discuss starring in two-hander musical John and Jen at Southwark Playhouse

Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) and Lewis Cornay (The Book of Mormon) are starring in the premiere of a new version of Andrew Lippa's John and Jen.

Playing at Southwark Playhouse to 21 August, the piece follows the two titular figures in both 1985 and 2005, as the memories of the past live in the present.

This production is the world premiere of a brand new updated version of the show by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, with orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown and Lippa.

It is directed by Guy Retallack, with musical supervisor Michael Bradley, musical director Chris Ma, scenic and costume designer Natalie Johnson, sound designer Andrew Johnson, production manager Matt Harper, stage manager Robyn-Amber Manners with casting by Leon Kay Casting. John and Jen is produced by Bray Productions.