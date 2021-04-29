Rachel Tucker and Lewis Cornay to star in John and Jen musical at Southwark Playhouse

Exclusive: Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) and Lewis Corney (The Book of Mormon) will star in the premiere of a new version of Andrew Lippa's John and Jen.

Playing at Southwark Playhouse from 28 July to 21 August, the piece follows the two titular figures in both 1985 and 2005, as the memories of the past live in the present.

This production is the world premiere of a brand new updated version of the show by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, with orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown and Lippa.

You can watch a special filmed performance from the show here:

It is directed by Guy Retallack, with musical supervisor Michael Bradley, musical director Bob Broad, scenic and costume designer Natalie Johnson, sound designer Andrew Johnson, production manager Matt Harper, stage manager Robyn-Amber Manners with casting by Leon Kay Casting. John and Jen is produced by Bray Productions.

Lippa and Greenwald said: "We are absolutely delighted that Bray Productions are bringing John and Jen to the stage as part of the resurgence of London theatre this summer, particularly under the guidance of this extraordinary cast and creative team. We've also taken the opportunity to make some updates to the script, which we hope will give the piece a fresh jolt of relevance. But most of all, we're so excited that live audiences will once again get to see our show!"

Tickets are on sale now via Southwark Playhouse.