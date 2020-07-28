WhatsOnStage Logo
Quiz: Work out the West End show from a small part of its poster

We tried it once and it went down a storm – so here's part two!

The West End
© Alex Wood

A few months back (gosh it feels like a lifetime ago!) we created a quiz where trusty WOS readers had to identify the show from a tiny glimpse of its poster.

The quiz went down a storm with droves upon droves of you having a try, so now we're back for a second part. An Empire Strikes Back so to speak. You can play the quiz below – fair warning, a few of the shows here may now have closed!

Let us know how you get on via Facebook and Twitter.

Try part one here

