Quiz: West End spot-the-difference

Tap on the missing or modified spots to get full points!

The 2019 cast of Matilda
© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan

We're trying something brand new today here at WOS towers – a spot-the-difference quiz!

We've created a modified version of the image above and, all you have to do is, find the eight differences between our new version and the original.

For our first try we've gone with the whimsically wonderful five-star Matilda the Musical, which has been running at the Cambridge Theatre in the West End.

Click or tap on the suspect area of the modified image to see if you're correct. Watch out though – you only have three lives so try not to make too many errors!

Play below:

If you need to try a full screen version – click here

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

