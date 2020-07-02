Quiz: Can you put Hamilton's "Ten Duel Commandments" in the right order?

Hamilton is being released on Disney Plus tomorrow and we're very excited!

So excited in fact that we've created a brand new quiz for the occasion. We want you to put the famous "Ten Duel Commandments" in the correct order! The bloody battle takes place three times in the show, so we'd expect you'd be able to get this one right...

Use the arrows or drag and drop your answers into the correct order below and then click to see whether they're all right. You have three lives.

Let us know your scores on Facebook and Twitter and don't forget to sign up for Disney Plus before tomorrow!



