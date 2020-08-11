Quiz: Can you guess the stage show from its final line?
How well do you know these closing moments
Last lines can be pretty iconic – the closing note an audience leaves with before they're sent out of a cosy theatre and into the bustling wider world beyond.
A good final line can bring an audience to its feet in seconds, while a damp ultimate moment could disrupt an entire show. So in our brand new quiz we want to know – how well do you know some of these final lines from plays and musicals?
Let us know how you get on via Facebook and Twitter.
Try all of our recent quizzes here
Loading...