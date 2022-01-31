Can you name the musical if we name the composer, lyricist and book writer?
How well do you know your creative teams?
To quote the great Chitty Chitty Bang Bang:
"For, all together, a team can weather, any storm they may go through.
Yes, teamwork, can make a dream work
can make the greatest dreams come true."
There have been plenty of extraordinary writing teams who have come together over the years – sometimes for long-lasting, fruitful partnerships and at other times for one-off musical gems – and today we celebrate these genius collaborators with a brand new quiz.
We've picked ten iconic alliances, but can you name the musical if we name the composer, lyricist and book writer?
