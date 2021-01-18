Quiz: Can you guess the stage shows from one rehearsal image?
Test your deduction knowledge with these stagey pics!
Rehearsal photos are often a very first look at a production – many of which go on to become major classics that are revered for years to come.
With that in mind, we've brought you ten photos without much context and you need to work out the show from the actors and the actions on offer!
Give it a try and let us know how you get on via Facebook and Twitter.
Enjoy our quiz content? Sign up for the WOS newsletter for more
Loading...