Quarantine Quiz – Shan Ako gives us the lowdown from lockdown

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next interviewee is Shan Ako, who is currently starring as Eponine in Les Misérables, and last year played the role in the all-star concert production.









1) Who are you locked down with?

Dad, Big Sister and our Cat Diamond.

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. Travelling. Seeing family and friends. Going to live shows and concerts.

3) What's your default Pick Me-Up show tune?

"And You Don't Even Know It" - Everybody's Talking About Jamie "My Shot" - Hamilton

4) Favourite box-set binge?

Breaking Bad.

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown?

Finishing my album and decorating my room.

6) What are you currently reading?

The Book Of Mysteries by Jonathan Cahn.

7) Have your cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

Old and out of date seasoning!

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

Beyoncé's home

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

Enough to last me another 200 toilet visits I think...

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

French. I did a GCSE in French but never continued and now wish I did. It's like music to my ears lol and I love hearing Lily Kerhoas (who plays Cosette in the show) speak French in our dressing room.

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

What Do You Meme?

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

Never, but it's always Green Tea-O'Clock or Smoothie-O'Clock though!

To download the all-star concert production of Les Mis head here.