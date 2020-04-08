Quarantine Quiz – Jodie Prenger spills the beans from her farm

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our first interviewee is the legendary Jodie Prenger.

1) Who are you locked down with?

4 cows

37 chickens

3 ducks

2 cats

2 dogs

Oh and errrr what's his name. I got engaged to him.....wait a minute it will come to me....Simon.

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

I feel utterly selfish, but I miss theatre so much. Knowing that so many people are putting their lives on the line to get things back to how they were. I applaud them heart and soul. But I miss the buzz, the thrill the joy of a live theatre performance.

3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

Hit me up with the Gypsy overture and I will wear the rubber down on the soles of my slippers.

4) Favourite box-set binge?

I'm bingeing like I've never binged before in during lock down. Top list of recommendations are: The Outsider

The Righteous Gemstones

I'm Dying Up Here

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown?

I'm channeling my inner Alan Titchmarsh and going for gardener of the year. I don't think I'll be appearing at the Chelsea Flower show in the near future. But you should see my Purple Sprouting Broccoli...( thats not a pseudonym).

6) What are you currently reading?

Currently I'm working my way through the plays of Joe Orton... utterly wonderful.

7) Have your cleaned out your kitchen cupboards? If so, what's the oldest thing you found?

Haven't we all in lockdown? I found pasta..hurrah I hear you say. The slight issue being it was dated 2015. But we've only been at my new address for 3 years. Can't figure that one out for love nor money.

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

It would be rather tortuous but I'd love to go round Disney World. But here's the sucker punch. I couldn't go on any of the rides.

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

Whilst in lock down I thought I'd dip into my special stash. And that being a pack of six rolls with the face of Donald Trump on. Why not....

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

Italian.. they could say ‘ I've got an itchy bum' and it would still sound wonderful.

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

Bananagrams...much fun.

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

1 o'clock 2 o'clock 3 o'clock 4 o'clock.............