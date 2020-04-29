Quarantine Quiz – Grace Mouat on knitting, Kinky Boots and Candice Carty Williams

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next interviewee is Grace Mouat, who has appeared in the likes of Six and & Juliet.









1) Who are you locked down with?

I came home from London and I am on lock down with my mum and dad. I think they had a bit of a shock to the system when I moved home with such short notice but hopefully they're secretly loving it!

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

I miss the cast and company of & Juliet SO much and I miss human connection! I will never take seeing my friends and family, hugs and coffee shop dates for granted ever again.

3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

Right now, it has to be "Land of Lola" or "Sex Is In The Heel" from Kinky Boots!

4) Favourite box-set binge?

I am OBSESSED with Prison Break. I get really invested in TV shows and sometimes can't even stay sat down when it gets intense!

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown?

I have ordered some knitting needles and wool so really want to knit a scarf! I also have some fun vlog ideas for my YouTube channel to get through during this time!

6) What are you currently reading?

I have just finished Queenie by Candice Carty Williams. It is her debut novel and follows the life of a really relatable and amazing character, Queenie, a 26 year old British woman of Caribbean decent. It is so funny but devastating – she has a really important story. I think I'm going to re-read Happy by Fearne Cotton. I love her podcast Happy Place and the book is perfect for a time like this as it encourages you to find joy in every day no matter the circumstances.

7) Have you cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

Luckily, my kitchen cupboards are pretty up to date but I did dig up some great cook books I had forgotten about. I did clear out my wardrobe and found diaries from the age of nine! The little entries in them are HILARIOUS.

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

Buckingham Palace OR the (second) most expensive house in the world!

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

Enough! (I hope!)

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

Spanish! I really want to pick it up. My mum used to live in Spain and can still speak the language quite well so maybe she can help me.

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

Cluedo. I do love a bit of Guess Who though!

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

4pm onwards!