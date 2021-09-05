Punchdrunk to stage giant London show The Burnt City in 2022, based on the fall of Troy

Punchdrunk, immersive theatre connoisseurs, have unveiled their new show – The Burnt City.

Taking inspiration from Greek myths and set in a "future parallel world" with an aesthetic grounded in the likes of Fritz Lang's Metropolis, the show will tell the tragic tale of the fall of Troy, with the three-hour-long immersive experience set across three Grade-II listed buildings in Woolwich. One building will house Troy, while another will house Greece.

The show plays from 22 March 2022 to 28 August 2022, with tickets on sale from 8 September.

It is directed by Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, with choreography by Doyle, design by Barrett, Vaughan and Minns, lighting by FragmentNine, costume by David Israel Reynoso and creative production by Colin Nightingale.

Last week, WOS was guided around one of the warehouses by Barrett and Doyle (the other is strictly under wraps) – it's worth emphasising just how grand the show's scale is. Audiences will be walking into a living, breathing city, with apartment blocks, cafés, courtyards and more built across multiple levels. A cast of 30 plus performers will deliver intrigue, immersion and a broad, intense narrative.

Barrett also stated that The Burnt City is set to be the most expensive project Punchdrunk has ever staged (the piece has also been labelled the company's "most ambitious production to date"), so expect big, big things.

Accessibility is set to be at the core of the production, with lifts available for those who are mobility impaired.