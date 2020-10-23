Psychodrama play to have world premiere at new theatre in north London

The world premiere of Psychodrama, will take place at a brand new venue in north London next month.

Performed by Emily Bruni (Peep Show), the piece is a revenge tale about an actress who is investigated for the murder of a theatre director. Featuring moments inspired by Hitchcock's Psycho, the piece is penned and directed by Matt Wilkinson with a soundscape created by the award-winning Gareth Fry.

Wilkinson said today: "Psychodrama is a trip into the world of acting in the context of a slasher whodunnit; all set against the backdrop of a stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. We have decided to stage it now as an act of optimism in the face of Covid, the cancellation of the Edinburgh Fringe and the closure of theatres.

"The pandemic has deepened relationships in our local community among friends, neighbours and shopkeepers so it makes so much sense to put on a show in our local Kentish Town even though there's no official theatre here! We're indebted to Hezi Yechiel and his team at Never Forever for all their support and for giving us the run of their fantastic new space, and in so doing helping to kickstart a local community of performance artists in the future."

The new space, Never Forever, is situated in Kentish Town on the Highgate Road, with the piece running from 12 to 22 November. The show is 70 minutes long with social distancing measures in place to help minimise risk of any infection. Audiences will be asked to wear masks.