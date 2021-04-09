Producer Judy Craymer gives update on new Mamma Mia! film

Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer has provided a fresh update on the third film in what is destined to be a trilogy of ABBA-orientated flicks.

Chatting to Baz Bamigboye in the Daily Mail, Craymer has revealed that she is currently waiting on a "tranche of new ABBA songs" that she hopes to include in the flick, and, with a script still unwritten, filming isn't expected to begin until next year at the earliest.

Craymer also revealed a desire to watch stars Meryl Streep and Cher sing "Slipping Through My Fingers", echoing Amanda Seyfriend and Streep's duet in the original film.

It's been noted that Julie Walters, Lily James, Colin Firth, as well as Cher, would all love to return for another feature, with Craymer stating that there had long been plans for a trilogy.

It was also revealed that Mamma Mia! will reopen in the West End in late August, with casting to be confirmed.

Mamma Mia! recently celebrated its 22nd birthday in London, having dazzled audiences for years with its summer-y story of generational romantic turmoil. The screen version of the original stage production and its successor were both big draws at the box office.